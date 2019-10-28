Man held on bail after crash kills Pittsford woman

A Rutland man is being held on $50,000 bail in connection with a crash that killed a Pittsford woman.

The Rutland Herald reports that 27-year-old Michael Reed pleaded not guilty Friday to grossly negligent driving resulting in death and driving with a suspended license.

Police say he was driving south on Route 7 in Rutland on Thursday when he struck a car driven by 26-year-old Jaqueline Burch, causing her vehicle to cross into oncoming traffic and collide with a box truck. Burch died of her injuries on the way to the hospital.

In court documents, police say a paramedic saw Reed "huff" out of an aerosol can after the crash.

