Police: Vt. driver sideswipes cruiser while searching for sitcom

Police are warning drivers to get off their cellphones after they say a Wells River man sideswiped a police cruiser while trying to multitask on his device.

It happened Thursday afternoon in Thetford. Police say Kevin Bacon, 55, was searching on his phone for an episode of the 90s television sitcom "Saved by the Bell" while he was driving down I-91. They say he sideswiped a police cruiser parked in the breakdown lane with flashing blue lights.

Bacon then continued north, fleeing the scene, according to police. The trooper was able to catch Bacon and he was arrested for gross negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash, texting while driving, and operation on approach of emergency vehicles.

He'll be in court later next month.

