Man identified in Dummerston hit and run

An update about a man accused of a hit and run in Dummerston.

A man got seriously hurt Saturday, but now police say they have their man.

Police identified the driver as Jakob Morrissey from Philadelphia.

He goes to landmark college in Putney.

Police say he hit Jeffrey Dorsey who was walking in the breakdown lane on the I-91 ramp.

Dorsey told police Morrissey said he was leaving to get help, but didn't come back.

He's charged with leaving the scene.

He's now released to his mother and scheduled to appear in court on December 3rd.