We have an update for you now on a deadly crash in New Haven.

Police say 40-year-old Marcin Kosz from Athol, New York was walking near Ethan Allen Highway and Town Hill Road last week.

Officers say a car in the northbound lane hit Kosz going the speed limit of 50 miles per hour.

Kosz died.

We're told speed, alcohol and drugs don't appear to be factors and no one is charged at this ime.