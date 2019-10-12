Man in custody after shooting two people in N.H. Church during wedding

Police say three people were injured after a shooting at the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, New Hampshire. No one was killed.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office says Dale Holloway, 37, has been arrested for first degree assault.

The first call came in just after 10 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the Church, where a wedding service was taking place. Police arrived, say Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest. A number of parishioners were pinning Holloway down on the ground.

Bishop Choate is receiving treatment at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He is in serious condition.

Two other people were injured. Claire McCullen, 60 suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. She is in good condition. Another man was struck in the head with an object, he was treated and released.

Holloway has been arrested on alternative counts of purposely and knowingly causing bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon by shooting Bishop Choate in the chest. He is being held awaiting his arraignment that is set for Tuesday, in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua.

The New Hampshire State Police and Pelham Police Department are continuing to investigate the shooting. They believe that is was not a random event.

Church services for Sunday have been cancelled. Crisis counselors will be available for anyone in the Pelham community or the New England Pentecostal Church community at Sherburne Hall community center on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.