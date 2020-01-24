Man indicted on attempted murder in NH church shooting

A man accused of shooting a New Hampshire church pastor and bride during a wedding and later attacking his own lawyer has been formally indicted on two counts of attempted murder, among other charges.

A grand jury in superior court in Nashua handed up the indictments Tuesday against 37-year-old Dale Holloway, of Manchester. Holloway also faces charges of first- and second-degree assault and being a convicted felon with a firearm stemming from the October shootings at a Pelham church. He's pleaded not guilty. Separately, a grand jury in Manchester indicted Holloway on a first-degree assault charge, accusing him of striking his public defender.

Holloway denied assaulting the lawyer.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

