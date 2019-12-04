Man injured after officer involved shooting in Bristol

A man is in the hospital, after police say he was shot by officers Tuesday night.

This happened at a home up the road from a murder suicide investigation also in Bristol.

Vermont State Police say they got a domestic violence call Tuesday night and headed out to Lower Notch Road.

Police say when they got there, a man confronted them while holding a gun. We're told he refused to drop the weapon and troopers shot him.

He was then taken by helicopter to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

The names of everyone involved have not yet been released, but the troopers are on paid administrative leave as of Wednesday morning.

