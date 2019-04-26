Man injured in Burlington shootout set to be arraigned today

The man injured during a shooting in Burlington's Old North End is scheduled to be formally charged today.

Police say James Felix, 36, was shot several times during an exchange that left Benzel Hampton, 23, dead.

Felix is being charged with second-degree murder. He's due to be arraigned this afternoon.

Brandon Sanders, 18, and Johnny Ford, 32, are also charged with second-degree murder. Yesterday, they both pleaded not guilty in court. The judge ordered them held without bail.