Man investigated for home improvement fraud

A man is being investigated for home improvement fraud.

Homeowner Tina Desmarais said she hired Ryan Kimball of done right construction to replace her roof.

Both signed a contract, and Kimball received $10,000 to start the project on July 15th.

Police say Kimball then hired sub-contractors to strip the roof on July 25th.

When police met with Desmarais in August, her roof was still stripped and exposed to the elements.

After an investigation, police say Kimball never stepped foot in the job site after the first payment.

Kimball has 3 pending charges in Washington County for the same fraud, and for violating his conditions of release to not solicit home improvement contracts