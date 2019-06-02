Man involved in Williston pursuit faces additional charges

UPDATE: A Colchester man who led police on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday is now facing additional charges for stealing $3,500 worth of property.

Police say following 32-year-old Shane Morrill's arrest, they received a report of a theft including $2,300 worth of construction tools from a home in Huntington. After searching his car, police recovered property taken during two burglaries that happened in Huntington.

Morrill will be charged with an additional count of possession of stolen property. All of the items he stole have been returned to the owners.

________

Police: Man tried to hide in spa after burglary, car chase

Police say a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon ended in a crash in Williston.

It happened just before 1 p.m. when officers got a call about a theft at a home in Huntington. Police say they tried to pull over the suspected car on Route 2 in Richmond, but that turned into a chase.

Police say the driver, Shane Morrill, 32, hit two cars in Williston near the Taft Corners plaza before stopping in the Massage Envy spa parking lot and running inside with someone else.

The Colchester man was arrested on a number of charges including burglary and attempting to elude.