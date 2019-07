A Vermont man accused of first-degree murder from a 2017 shooting is expected in court Monday.

Jayveon Caballero will be in court for a status conference and a trial date could come out of Monday's hearing. His original trial was recently pushed back to November after Caballero's lawyer requested more time to prepare.

The Barre man was charged with shooting and killing Markus Austin before running to Florida.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.