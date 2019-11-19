Man killed in Stockbridge crash

One man was killed in a crash in Stockbridge on Tuesday morning.

Vermont State police say Philip Russell, 69, of Niantic, Connecticut, was headed east on Vermont Route 107 at about 10:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and crossed the centerline, colliding with an oncoming box truck.

Russell was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the truck, Joseph VanPatten, 37, of Clifton Park, New York, was not injured in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call state police at the Royalton barracks at 802-234-9933.

Many roads across our region were slick Tuesday as a wintry mix fell and there were numerous accidents.