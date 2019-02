A Springfield man has died in a logging accident.

Passing snowmobile riders spotted an overturned logging skidder Friday night on Brook Road. They found a person pinned underneath, and called for help.

The victim has been identified as Guy Lariviere Sr. Police say they believe the 80-year-old was possibly thrown from the machinery when it over-turned and it pinned him in a stream.

They are still working to determine what caused the skidder to over-turn.