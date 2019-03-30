Missing man last seen at Killington Ski Resort

Vermont State police are searching for a man who went missing early Friday morning.

They said 41-year-old Jason Haskins of Randolph was last seen snowmobiling at Killington Ski Resort.

Killington Ski Patrol, Killington Search and Rescue, and the Vermont Army National Guard assisted Vermont State Police in a search Friday night.

If anyone has any information about Haskins whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

Killington Ski Resort is private and not open to the public use for snowmobiling.

