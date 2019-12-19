Man nosedives 25 feet after driving SUV off top of parking deck

A large SUV lodged between two parking garages is not something you see every day.

A man was hospitalized Wednesday after driving off the top of a parking garage in Salt Lake City. The vehicle plummeted 25 feet, crashing onto the ground below wedged between two buildings. (Source: KSTU/CNN)

But that’s the strange sight heavy rescue crews were greeted by Wednesday afternoon after a driver drove straight off of a two-story parking garage, and went straight down to the ground.

“It’s a very unique situation. The vehicle itself fell about 25 feet,” said Adam Archuleta, a captain with the Salt Lake City Fire Department. “The contents that were in the van, because it all came down nose down, it all came up on top of him."

Just one man was inside. Given the current condition of his car, rescuers say he's lucky his condition isn't worse.

"When you fall from that distance inside a vehicle, it's very unusual to not sustain any major damage or any injuries,” Archuleta stressed. “So again, very fortunate up to this point to determine there are very minor injuries."

In minutes, they had the man out and en route to a hospital.

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the incident.

Copyright 2019 KSTU via CNN. All rights reserved.