Man opens fire in New Zealand mosque, killing many, witness says

A witness says many people have been killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

Police have not described the scale of the Friday shooting but urged people in central Christchurch to stay indoors. New Zealand media also said a shooting occurred in a second mosque in the city. No details were immediately available from that shooting.

New Zealand news outlet Stuff reported that multiple people have been confirmed killed.

Witness Len Peneha said he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror.

He says he also saw the gunman flee before emergency services arrived.

Peneha says he went into the mosque to try and help: “I saw dead people everywhere.”

A witness who spoke to CNN International, Mohan Ibn Ibrahim, said the shooting went on for at least 15 minutes.

Ahmad Al Mahmoud, who spoke to Stuff, said “the guy, he was wearing like army [gear].” He said he had a “big gun” and “came through and start shooting like everyone in the mosque, like everywhere.”

He also described a crush at the back the of the mosque as people tried to escape.

He said there could have been "more than hundreds” of shots that were fired from what he heard.

Members of the national cricket team of Bangladesh - in the country to play a series against New Zealand’s national team - tweeted that they escaped from one of the mosques.

