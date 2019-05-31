Man part of 'multi-county crime spree' could serve up to 20 years in prison

A man accused of burglary charges will serve five to 20 years in prison.

That's because prosecutors say he's been "victimizing" Vermonters for years.

Most recently, Kurt Grenon is accused of breaking into a North Hero store and later cashing stolen lottery tickets.

He's also accused of stealing guns and checks from a family member.

The Grand Isle State's Attorney calls this part of a multi-county crime spree.

Over the course of his 34-years of life, we're told he's racked up 31 criminal convictions, including 18 felonies.