Man pleads guilty to double-voting, loses right in NH

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says a man accused of voting in the state after voting in Massachusetts during the November 2016 general election has pleaded guilty.

Charles Cartier, 81, of Madison, New Hampshire, has lost his right to vote in New Hampshire.

Cartier was arrested last year and charged with knowingly casting ballots in both Madison and Attleboro, Massachusetts.

He pleaded guilty in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee on Friday.

Cartier was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended for one year on the condition of his good behavior. He also was fined more than $1,000.

