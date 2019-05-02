Lyndonville man pleads no contest in deadly hit-and-run

A driver has pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Vermont in 2017.

The Caledonian-Record reports Gary Hale entered the plea in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday. He awaits sentencing.

Vermont State Police said 46-year-old Mattie Lynn Hale was found dead behind a guardrail in Lyndonville in December 2017.

Gary Hale, no relation, and passenger Katrina Haslam said they thought they hit an animal. They returned to the scene with neighbors and didn't see anything. A neighbor went back again and found a purse with Mattie Hale's driver's license. Her body was found the next morning.

Haslam pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact. She was sentenced to 18 months to four years, all suspended except 60 days of work crew, plus probation.

