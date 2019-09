The man accused of driving drunk, and sending two people to the hospital with serious injuries says he's not guilty.

Police say over the weekend, Brett Mulcahy of Bethel turned in front of a motorcycle on Route 107.

Two people from New Hampshire were taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Mulcahy was in court Monday.

He was released on conditions and is expected in court next month.