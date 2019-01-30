Man pleads not guilty to causing fire that killed 1 person

A man accused of starting a fire in 2005 in New Hampshire that left an 84-year-old man dead has pleaded not guilty.

The Concord Monitor reports Richard Ellison, 46, waived his arraignment on the charges in court Tuesday.

Ellison was arrested last year on one count of knowing first-degree murder and one alternative count of reckless second-degree murder last year for causing the death of Robert McMillan on Dec. 9, 2005.

Ellison allegedly started the fire at McMillan's home in Concord. He was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 17.

Ellison's criminal history includes aiding two robberies in Concord and a case of attempted arson.

