St. Albans man pleads not guilty to credit card fraud

A man wanted for crimes including multiple counts of credit card fraud appeared in court Monday morning.

Burlington police had been looking for Ian Gardner, 32, of St. Albans, and found him at the North Star Motel in Shelburne on Saturday. Officers say he tried to run but they caught him and arrested him.

Gardner faces two felonies and two misdemeanors, including six counts of credit card fraud.

Monday, he pleaded not guilty to all charges and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.