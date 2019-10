Skyler Crouse was indicted on 12-counts of manslaughter and assault in the death of 38-year-old Joseph Turcotte.

Police say crouse hit Turcotte's pickup truck from behind on an Adirondack Northway exit ramp in September.

New court records show crouse told police after the crash that he was mentally insane and on drugs.

A police expert confirmed he was on drugs during the crash.

Crouse faces up to 25 years in state prison.