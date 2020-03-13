Man riding ATV rescued from ice at Lake Champlain

The U.S. Coast Guard says a man who fell through the ice at Lake Champlain was found standing on top of his all-terrain vehicle, which was submerged.

The Coast Guard said the man was 30 yards from shore, near Mills Point, Vermont, on Thursday. Crews from the Burlington station were able to come to his aid. The Coast Guard says the man, who was 65, was treated for symptoms of hypothermia, then transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center. The ATV is was left in 4-feet of water with approximately 2.5 gallons of gasoline.

Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation was contacted to respond for cleanup.

