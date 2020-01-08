Man said last to see slain teenager sentenced on gun charge

A Vermont man who is thought to have been the last person to see a teenager later found shot to death is going to prison on a federal gun charge.

The U.S. Attorney's office says that Richard Whitcomb, 40, was sentenced Wednesday to 37 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Whitcomb pleaded guilty to the charge in September.

Authorities say Whitcomb likely was the last person to see Austin Colson, 19, before Colson disappeared in January 2018.

Colson's body was found in Norwich at a property Whitcomb helped maintain.

Whitcomb's attorney didn't return a call seeking comment.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)