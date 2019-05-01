Upstairs occupant saved from Benson Village Store fire

Quick thinking by neighbors help save a man from a burning building in the heart of Benson, but the building is destroyed after a fire Monday night.

The fire started 9:15 p.m. at the Benson Village Store fire. Police say it started in the basement and worked its way up the home.

We're told one man was sleeping upstairs, unaware the store was on fire. Bystanders put a ladder on a pick up truck, climbed onto the roof's porch and broke the second-story window.

He climbed out, cutting his hands.

The exact cause hasn't been released, but investigators do say it started where a number of electrical circuits were found.

It wasn't an easy fire to fight as the building is from the 1860s and had several renovations.

The back of the building collapsed making it unsafe for investigators to get inside before a task force helped stabilize it.

This fire is not considered suspicious at this time.