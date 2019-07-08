Man seeks 2nd sentence reduction for 2008 stabbing

A man sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison in New Hampshire in the killing of a developmentally disabled man is seeking more time off his term after receiving a 16-month reduction last year.

The Caledonian-Record reports 28-year-old Michael Robie argues he should be considered for an early release because he's enrolled in an accredited college to obtain a master's degree and that his remaining minimum sentence be suspended. Prosecutors objected.

In 2018, Robie was approved for 480 days off his sentence after earning a bachelor's degree. His earliest minimum parole date is Dec. 24, 2022.

Robie was among four sentenced for the slaying of 25-year-old Christopher Gray, of Groton, Vermont, who was stabbed. Robie, in jail on unrelated charges, didn't participate in the stabbing, but plotted it beforehand.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

