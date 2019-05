A Barre man will spend six and-a-half years behind bars after admitting to selling drugs to a woman who died.

Barre City Police say Shawn Fordham pleaded guilty Tuesday to supplying a lethal dose of heroin laced with fentanyl to Kristina Gauthier. They say Gauthier was found dead at a residence on Averill Street in March of 2018.

Police say the case highlights the dangers of drug use and drug sales when people don't know what's in the drugs.