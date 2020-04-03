Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for drug trafficking

The U.S. attorney's office in New Hampshire says a man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for trafficking crack cocaine.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Melvin Nooks, Jr., was part of a group that distributed the drug to customers in the Nashua area. Nooks was from Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Two others pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

