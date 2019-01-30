Man sentenced to prison for role in fatal NH crash

A man who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide has been sentenced to a minimum of three years in prison for his role in a fatal crash in New Hampshire.

The Caledonian-Record reports Manuel Aguilera, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to serve three to six years in state prison and will be required to pay $87,000 in restitution. His attorneys are disputing the majority of the payment.

Prosecutors say Aguilera, formerly of Lower Waterford, Vermont, was drugged behind the wheel on Dec. 20, 2016, when his car crossed the center line in Littleton and collided with a truck being driven by 43-year-old Loriston Shumway, who later died from his head injuries in the crash.

Shumway's first wife, AnnMarie Long, says she is furious about the plea deal and sentence length.

