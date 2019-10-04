Man seriously injured in head-on crash in East Plainfield, N.H.

A driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in Sullivan County, New Hampshire, Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened on Route 120 in East Plainfield just before 7 a.m. According to witnesses, Mark Crowder crossed the center line hitting a car head-on going the other direction.

The North Carolina man had to be freed from the car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The three people in the other car only had minor injuries.

Route 120 was closed for several hours.