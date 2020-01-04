Man serving 45-years for '97 killing seeks reduced sentence

A Vermont man serving a 45-years-to-life prison sentence for the 1997 killing of tattoo shop owner is asking a judge to reduce his minimum sentence by a third.

In a petition filed in civil court in Rutland, Eric Marallo, who is now 40, argues that his trial lawyer failed to make arguments based on a then-recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that might have affected his sentencing. He also argues that his lawyer on appeal made a similar error.

The filing said that Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy was prepared to agree to a 30-to-life sentence if the court accepted Marallo's petition.