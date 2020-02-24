Man shot by Vt. police faces of charges of domestic abuse

A man shot multiple times by Vermont police now faces criminal charges for the incident that prompted the police response. Our Kiernan Brisson has an update.

Gregory West, 28, walked into a Middlebury courtroom with some difficulty, clearly still sore from the multiple gunshot wounds he suffered when he was shot by state troopers on Dec. 3.

Vermont troopers responded to West's Bristol home after his wife called the police, claiming West was drunk and making threats with a shotgun.

Court records reveal West and his wife had a history of marital issues but had never resorted to violence. West denies charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

"We've waived the reading of the information, waived the 24-hour period, waived the recitation of rights and are prepared to enter a plea of not guilty to each count," said Peter Langrock, West's attorney.

WCAX News tried to get a better sense of what happened from neighbors, but they were either not home or wouldn't comment.

According to the court documents, Tprs. Robert Helm and Matthew Hood from Vermont State Police accompanied a Bristol police officer that night and confronted West in his driveway. The troopers say they tried to de-escalate the situation multiple times and attempted to get West to drop his weapon.

Whether the officers were justified in shooting West remains under investigation.

West left the courthouse with a limp and a cane due to his gunshot wounds. He'll be making the trek back to Middlebury in April for his court hearing.