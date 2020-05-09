Man shot while attempting to drive over two New York State Police troopers

A man is in the hospital after police say he tried to run over two state troopers, who then fired at him.

Police say troopers were called to Lamos Lane in Moriah after a suspect threatened to hurt someone. Police say troopers arrived on scene - and then the suspect showed up in a vehicle and then rammed both patrol cars. One was totaled, the other was damaged.

Police say the suspect then tried to run over the troopers with his car. That's when they fired at the suspect - hitting him. Police say the troopers suffered minor injuries, were treated and released. The suspect was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center for treatment. The investigation continues.

