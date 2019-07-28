Man stabbed in Johnson, Vermont

Dana Hill of Barre, Vermont was stabbed in the abdomen by Mikell Parizo of Johnson, Vermont.

Hill went to the home where the stabbing occurred to help a family member remove Parizo from the residence. A physical fight began between the men. This is when Parizo stabbed Hill in the abdomen.

Hill was transported to Copely Hospital and released shortly after.

Parizo was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon and is being held without bail at the St. Johnsbury Correction Center.

Hill was cited to Lamoille Criminal Court and is charged with Simple Assault.