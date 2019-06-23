Man survives crash after hitting moose

A driver escapes harm in a crash that kills a moose, sending part of its body into the passenger compartment.

It happened on Route 30 on Beaver Pond Road in Jamaica.

Police say Devon Ingison, 27, hit the moose in his Honda Accord just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

An investigation revealed the moose crossed into the road, and collided with the front passenger side of the vehicle. Police say the moose was dissected by the sharp glass and sheet metal. The lower portion of the moose entered the passenger compartment, through the shattered windshield, while the upper section (upper torso, front legs, neck, and head) was thrown from the vehicle, coming to rest on the south side of the roadway.

The car is totaled, and Ingison was not injured.