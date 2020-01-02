Man takes officer's weapon while resisting arrest during St. Albans traffic stop

A man is in trouble after police say he took one of their officer's weapons and tried to get away after a traffic stop.

Police say it happened Monday night in St. Albans.

During the stop, police found Danny Bouchard was in violation of court mandated conditions of release related to curfew.

Police say Bouchard fled on foot and fought with officers when they tried to arrest him. We're told the 27-year-old grabbed one of the officer's weapons.

Bouchard is being held in jail and is facing several charges including hindering public officers, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence of drugs.