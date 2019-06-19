NY man thrown from motorcycle, suffers multiple internal injuries

A New York man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash in the Western Adirondacks Tuesday.

New York State Police say they responded to Route 3 in Harrietstown near the Panther Mountain trailhead for reports of a motorcycle crash. They say Kevin Trombley, 59, was headed east when he lost control on a corner and hit a guardrail. He was ejected from the motorcycle and landed about 24 feet down a steep embankment.

The Lyme, New York, man was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center. His condition was not available.

