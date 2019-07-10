Man to be sentenced for gun shots fired outside Waitsfield bar

The man arrested for shooting a gun after a bar fight in Waitsfield is expected to be sentenced Wednesday morning.

It all goes back to an incident last May where police arrested Casey Cook after they say he fired his gun outside Localfolk Smokehouse.

We're told he was asked to leave the bar.

Police say Cook then hit a bartender and stopped him from using his phone, before pulling out a gun while crossing the street, firing several shots into the ground in the middle of the road.