Man wanted in Massachusetts attack captured in Vermont

A man wanted for attacking his mom with a knife and meat mallet was captured by police in Vermont Friday.

The Hartford police chief tells WCAX News they have Ian Crowley, 31, in custody. He was arrested on the campus of the Upper Valley Haven.

Crowley was on the run from police in Massachusetts who say he assaulted his mother in Walpole, Massachusetts, Wednesday. It prompted a manhunt and warnings that he was armed and dangerous.

The Hartford chief says they got a tip Crowley was in the area after someone recognized him from news reports. They're in the process of getting approval to send him back to Massachusetts where he could face attempted murder charges. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.