Police say he stole more than $100,000 from his own father.

Anthony Schmitka was wanted in Massachusetts and Vermont State Police picked him up in Woodstock, Vt.

Schmitka is currently on the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Most Wanted List.

Police say they thought he was hiding out in Woodstock and they found him on Wednesday.

He's now charged in Vermont as a fugitive from justice and still faces charges related to stealing out of Massachusetts.