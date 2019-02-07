Man wants to withdraw guilty plea, says Vt. officer lied

A Massachusetts man has filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea on drug charges, claiming that a police chief in Vermont lied in his affidavit.

The Times Argus reports attorney Avi Springer says in the motion filed Tuesday body camera videos show his client, Carlos Inostroza, did not consent to a search by the then-officer, contrary to the affidavit.

Inostroza pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to felony heroin and cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was sentenced to a maximum of 180 days to serve.

Northfield Police Chief John Helfant's attorney says his client denies the allegations.

The attorney says they are confident that a review of the tapes with Helfant present will vindicate him.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan confirmed Wednesday there is an investigation into the case.

