Man well-known to police arrested after Ben and Jerry's store burlgary

A man well-known to police is expected in court Wednesday morning after a burglary at the Ben and Jerry's store on Church Street in Burlington.

Police say Ibrahim Garelnabi forced his way into the store through the locked front door of the store around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say he bagged up several items including the cash register drawers and a safe before leaving the store on foot.

When police got there, they saw Garelnabi and chased him down.

We are told he currently has more than 10 active pending criminal cases in Chittenden County.