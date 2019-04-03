Man who escaped Northern NY police found dead

Village officials in Hoosick Falls say a man who escaped police custody has been found dead.

Justin Faatz, 34, was in custody at the police station last Wednesday when he somehow got away. Police still haven't said how.

According to a Facebook post from the Village of Hoosick Falls that cites police, Faatz was found dead of an apparent drug overdose Tuesday in an apartment in Athol, Massachusetts.

It says police determined early on Faatz was probably in the Athol area. Tuesday, Athol police were called to do a welfare check at an apartment and that's where they found Faatz's body.

An autopsy has been scheduled for a later date.

Police arrested Faatz on a warrant March 26 in Bennington, Vermont. He escaped the Hoosick Falls police station with a handcuff still on one wrist.