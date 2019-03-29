Man who escaped from police still on the run

A man who escaped police custody is still on the run. Justin Faatz, 34, got away from the police station in Hoosick Falls, New York, Wednesday evening.

Justin Faatz

Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen told WCAX News Friday he has no new information about the search or how Faatz managed to get away from police.

According to court records, 87 Elm Street is the last known address for Faatz.

"The night he went missing-- escaped, the police knocked on my door," Ginnie-Lee Treasure said.

Treasure just moved into one of the apartments there. She says she never met Faatz, but since he went missing, she left the area.

"Pretty scary because I ended up leaving my house around 9 o'clock and I just came back today," Treasure said.

Police say Faatz has been on the run since Wednesday. Hoosick Falls police arrested him on a warrant and took him to the station. Somehow, Faatz escaped with a handcuff on one wrist.

"This guy has handcuffs on still," Shannon Chaffe said. "I don't know how you can hide that well."

Chaffe lives across the street from where Faatz was last known to live. He says it's been a busy location for police.

"Oh, they did come there a lot," Chaffe said. "I did see them there quite a bit. And also not just that and I see a lot of shady-type characters coming there."

Police say that Faatz has a nonviolent criminal history but that hasn't stopped residents like Treasure from locking her door at night

"I just keep my doors locked and hope for the best," Treasure said.

Residents just want Faatz back in custody and for peace to return to their village.