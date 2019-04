A Rutland man accused of firing a gun inside a bar there has changed his plea.

The Rutland Herald reports Jamal "Shawn" Hall, 41, pleaded guilty to the charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Hall fired a pistol inside the Hide-A-Way Tavern in Rutland one year ago after he allegedly got into a fight with another patron. No one was hurt.

Hall had denied the gun charge when he was arraigned in October. He'll be sentenced on July 29.