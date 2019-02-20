Man who says Vt. officer lied could see charges dismissed

A Massachusetts man could see his felony drug charges dismissed over his claim that a police chief in Vermont lied in his affidavit.

Carlos Inostroza's attorney previously filed a motion to withdraw his client's guilty plea, saying body camera videos show Inostroza did not consent to a search by then-officer John Helfant, contrary to the affidavit.

The Times Argus reports state's attorney Rory Thibault responded Tuesday saying he did not oppose the motion.

Thibault says if the court found a basis to withdraw the pleas, he would dismiss the charges.

Inostroza, of Springfield, Massachusetts, previously pleaded guilty to heroin and cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

The attorney for Helfant, who is now Northfield's police chief, says his client denies the allegations.

