Man who took hostages at NH Clinton office denied halfway house

A man convicted of taking hostages at a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign office in New Hampshire in 2007 has been denied a request to be sent to a halfway house for a later crime.

Leeland Eisenberg was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison for robbing a bank in Manchester and possessing cocaine. Incarcerated in Indiana, Eisenberg recently asked to serve the rest of his sentence at a halfway house in Boston to be closer to family and psychiatric and medical care.

A judge on Tuesday noted Eisenberg's long criminal history, including escaping from a halfway house in 2013.

Eisenberg spent at least two years in prison for a five-hour standoff at Clinton's Rochester, New Hampshire, campaign office during her first run for president. No one was hurt.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)