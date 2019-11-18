Man with cracked windshield urges people to clean snow and ice off cars

A man's car windshield is cracked after he says ice flew off of someone else's car and smashed into his. Now he's urging you to clean off your cars after a storm.

Christopher Corcoran of Colchester says it happened while he was driving on I-89 south Friday morning.

He says he saw the ice fly toward him, but he couldn't swerve out of the way to avoid it.

Vermont law currently does not require drivers to clean off their entire cars just the windshield and windows.

Corcoran says there should be some type of penalty.

"A monetary fine, a couple of points on the license maybe would be a stiff enough penalty for people to take an extra couple of minutes to clean their cars off," said Corcoran.

He says he filed an insurance claim and it will cost $400 hundred dollars to replace the windshield. He says the other driver is being held responsible.

Drivers in New Hampshire drivers have been required by law to clear snow and ice off their cars before getting on the road.

A similar law in New York is still sitting in the transportation committee.