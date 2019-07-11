Winooski man with history of assault crimes arrested after alleged armed robbery

Police say he's been involved in five incidents in the past week and has a history of assault crimes in the state.

Now, he's being held on a $50,000 bail after his latest incident with a knife on Church Street.

Police say it all started during the early hours on Wednesday.

They say John Brown went up to another man and asked for a cigarette on Church St. in Burlington.

He then allegedly pulled out a folding knife, apparently holding it against the victim's neck, threatening that he would take the victim's life.

Brown took just over $20 from the man and walked away.

Officers were able to find him on South Winooski Avenue later that morning. But when the officer tried to stop him, we're told Brown pulled out an open knife.

The officer then pointed his gun at Brown and arrested him.

Brown has been charged with assault and robbery.

We're told he has a history of 12 failures to appear in Vermont and has been charge with assault crimes ten times in the state.

He also has multiple past charges in Idaho and Utah, including felony assault with a deadly weapon in Idaho in 2011.